Metal hose trolley HT 80 M / Kit
Hose trolley Kit HT 80 M with hose trolley HT 80 M incl. 20 m Performance Plus hose (1/2"), spray gun Plus, 4 Universal hose connectors Plus and G3/4 tap adapter.
The HT 80 M hose trolley kit comprises: A HT 80 M metal hose trolley, 20-metre Performance Plus hose (1/2"), a spray gun Plus, four universal hose connectors Plus (3x without, 1x with Aqua Stop) and a G3/4 tap adapter.
Features and benefits
Free-running crank handle
- For easy rolling up of the hose.
Height-adjustable handle
Robust steel frame and drum
- Guaranteed robustness and durability.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
Hose guide
- For easy winding and unwinding of the hose.
With 20 m 1/2" Performance Plus hose, spray gun Plus, 4 Universal hose connectors Plus and G3/4 tap adapter
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Hose diameter
|1/2″
|Hose capacity (m)
|max. 20 (1/2")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|8,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|420 x 570 x 853
DuPont™ and Kevlar® are registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1
- Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Garden tools and equipment
- Kitchen garden