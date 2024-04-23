The focal point of the new 50-metre long Performance Plus 1/2" quality garden hose is the improved-feel, high-quality multi-layered woven material from which it is made. This flexible material is extremely resistant to kinks, making the hose ultra-robust and ensuring a constant water flow. And that's not all – the hose also sits much better in your hand. The anti-UV outer layer protects the material from weather damage. The middle layer blocks out all light so that algae cannot form inside the hose. What's more, the durable hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it does not contain any substances that are harmful to human health. The hose is also capable of withstanding pressures of up to 45 bar and temperatures from -20 to +60 °C. The Performance Plus garden hose is the ideal solution for anybody wishing to water medium to large gardens and other spaces. This model comes with a 15-year warranty.