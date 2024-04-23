Hose Performance Plus 5/8" -25m
Quality garden hose from Kärcher: the new 25-metre long Performance Plus 5/8" garden hose. Flexible and extremely resistant to kinks – for constant water flow. Bursting pressure 40 bar.
For high-performance watering: the 25-metre long Performance Plus 5/8" quality garden hose – ideal for watering small to medium-sized gardens and other spaces. Produced using high-quality and multi-layered woven material with an improved feel: the weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The hose also sits notably more comfortably in the hand, is ultra-robust, flexible and extremely resistant to kinks – for a constant water flow. Even temperatures ranging from -20 to +60 °C are no obstacle for the quality hose. It has a bursting pressure of 40 bar. What's more, the durable hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead, making it completely safe. We guarantee a 15-year warranty for this garden hose.
Features and benefits
High-quality multi-layered woven materials
- Flexibility and kink-resistance to guarantee optimum water flow.
25 metres
- For watering medium-sized to large surfaces and gardens.
The quality woven material gives the hose ultra-strong walls, capable of withstanding pressures of up to 40 bar
- Tough.
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
- For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C
- Quality hose.
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
- For an extra-long service life.
Quality garden hose free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Anti-UV outer layer
- Extremely weather-resistant.
15-year guarantee
- Built to last and meets high quality standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|5/8″
|Hose length (m)
|25
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|360 x 360 x 115
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment