The perfect hose set for gardening novices. The sets comprises a 30 m standard hose (1/2"), a nozzle, a G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. A winning formula: Long lifetime plus easy handling equals first-rate garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.