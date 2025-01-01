Hose set with hose hanger, 15 m
Hose set with hose hanger, 15 m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), nozzle, G1 tap adaptor with G3/4 reducer, universal hose connector and universal hose connector with Aqua Stop.
This hose set with hose hanger makes the perfect supply hose for pressure washers. The hose set comprises a hose hanger, 15 m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), a nozzle, a G1 tap adaptor with G3/4 reducer, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. A winning formula: Long lifetime plus easy handling equals first-rate garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.
Features and benefits
15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® Hose
Set is ideal to use as supply hose for a high pressure-cleaner
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Hose hanger
- For practical storage
Sprayer with adjustable lance
- Spraying pattern can be changed from "hard" to "soft".
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|15
|Thread size
|G1
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|260 x 260 x 110
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment