The perfect hose set for gardening novices. The sets comprises a 20 m standard hose (1/2"), a nozzle, a G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. The benefits are obvious: Long service life and easy handling for first-class garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.