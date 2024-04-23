Robust brass nozzle for watering small to medium-sized gardens and other spaces. Whether it is for watering cultivated, ornamental or pot plants or for cleaning garden tools and furniture - the ergonomically adapted handle enables comfortable one-hand operation and guarantees that longer applications can also be easily managed. The nozzle also offers further convincing advantages such as needs-based adjustment of the spraying pattern from power jet to spray mist. In addition to the high level of user friendliness and perfect functionality, the garden nozzle also impresses with an attractive design. In brief: The ideal solution for lively garden pleasure. What's more: Kärcher nozzles are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems.