The multi-functional spray gun is particularly suitable for watering different plants with different requirements. The multi-functional spray gun also features 3 spraying patterns: Shower, point and cone jet. Flower and plant beds can be easily watered (shower and cone jet), and terraces or garden furniture can be cleaned of coarse dirt (point jet). This makes the multi-functional spray gun perfect both for watering and cleaning tasks. The spray gun also features the lockable trigger on the handle, which ensures comfortable handling and constant water flow. Using the ergonomic control valve, which can be operated with one hand, the water flow can also be adapted according to requirements. By the way: Nozzles from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.