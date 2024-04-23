This ergonomic Kärcher Premium spray lance combines perfect detail and convenience. For versatile use in the garden. Premium metal spray lance ideal for watering small and medium-sized and gardens. Telescopic spray lance also ideal for hanging baskets. The perfect combination of elegance, first-class features and perfect ergonomic design make the Premium spray lance from Kärcher ideal for effortless watering of large gardens and areas. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems. Features: Rotatable spray head (180°), telescopic lance (70-105 cm), convenient one-hand flow control (including ON/OFF function), convenient hanging hook, 6 spray patterns.