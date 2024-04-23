The spray nozzle features a control valve which can be operated with one hand, allowing the water flow to be adjusted easily with the thumb. The following 2 spraying patterns can also be continuously adjusted according to requirements on the garden nozzle: point and cone jet. This allows flower and plant beds to be watered easily, and terraces or garden furniture cleaned of coarse dirt. This makes the spray nozzle perfect both for watering and cleaning tasks. When not in use, the water flow can be turned off on the control valve. By the way: Nozzles from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.