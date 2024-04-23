The ergonomic Kärcher Spray lance Plus combines perfect detail and convenience. For versatile use in the garden. The Spray lance Plus is ideal for watering small and medium-sized and gardens. It is also ideal for hanging baskets. The perfect combination of elegance, first-class features and perfect ergonomic design make the Spray lance Plus from Kärcher perfect for effortless watering even for longer watering tasks. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles and lances are compatible with all available click systems. Features: Variable spray head angle (180°), Convenient one-hand flow control (including ON/OFF function), easy storage on open hook, robust materials, and 6 spray patterns.