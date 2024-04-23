Circular sprinkler RS 120/2
Circular sprinkler RS 120/2 with adjustable spray angle ideal for watering medium-sized areas and gardens. Covers up to 113 m2.
Circular sprinkler RS 120/2 ideal for watering medium-sized areas and gardens. Covers up to 113 m2. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Adjustable spray angle
- For watering as required
Specifications
Technical data
|Water volume
|16 l/min
|Sprinkling diameter (2 bar)
|≤ 8 m
|Sprinkling diameter (4 bar)
|≤ 12 m
|Sprinkling area (2 bar)
|50 m²
|Sprinkling area (4 bar)
|113 m²
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|200 x 248 x 110
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Lawn
- Small to medium-sized areas