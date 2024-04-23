Circular sprinkler RS 120/2

Circular sprinkler RS 120/2 with adjustable spray angle ideal for watering medium-sized areas and gardens. Covers up to 113 m2.

Circular sprinkler RS 120/2 ideal for watering medium-sized areas and gardens. Covers up to 113 m2. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
Adjustable spray angle
  • For watering as required
Specifications

Technical data

Water volume 16 l/min
Sprinkling diameter (2 bar) ≤ 8 m
Sprinkling diameter (4 bar) ≤ 12 m
Sprinkling area (2 bar) 50 m²
Sprinkling area (4 bar) 113 m²
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 200 x 248 x 110
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Lawn
  • Small to medium-sized areas
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
