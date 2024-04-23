Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100

Multifunctional and surface sprinkler MS 100 for small areas and gardens. 6 different nozzle shapes enable different types of watering. Max. watering area: 78 square metres.

The multifunctional and surface sprinkler MS 100 is perfect for small areas and gardens. 6 different nozzle shapes enable different types of watering. The maximum watering area is 78 square metres. The sprinkler can be easily connected to the garden hose and is compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.

Features and benefits
6 different nozzle shapes permit various irrigation types
  • For watering as required
Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle
  • For simple storage/hanging.
Specifications

Technical data

Water volume 21 l/min
Sprinkling diameter (2 bar) ≤ 8,4 m
Sprinkling diameter (4 bar) ≤ 10 m
Sprinkling area (2 bar) 55 m²
Sprinkling area (4 bar) 78 m²
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 208 x 199 x 71
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Lawn
  • Small areas
