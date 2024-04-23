Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220

Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220 for watering medium-sized and large areas and gardens. Infinite coverage adjustment. Extremely durable gear drive. Maximum coverage: 220 m2

The oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220 is used for watering medium-sized and large areas and gardens. The range of the oscillating sprinkler can be set and adjusted continuously as required - with a maximum watering area of 220 square metres. The innovative circular sprinkler is equipped with a particularly long-lasting gear. Depending on the requirement, the sprinklers from Kärcher can be equipped with either spikes or sleds. This means that the new oscillating sprinkler from Kärcher is now even more user-friendly overall. Of course, the sprinklers from Kärcher are all equipped with the tried-and-tested hook-and-loop system and can be easily connected to a garden hose. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.

Features and benefits
Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220: Continuous reach adjustment
Continuous reach adjustment
Precise watering.
Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220: Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle
Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle
For simple storage/hanging.
Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220: Includes cleaning needle
Includes cleaning needle
For easy cleaning of the nozzles
Very durable gear
  • For a longer running time and improved lifetime for the device.
Specifications

Technical data

Sprinkling area (2 bar) 45 - 120 m²
Sprinkling area (4 bar) 80 - 220 m²
Width of spray (2 bar) (m) 9
Width of spray (4 bar) (m) 13
Area coverage (2 bar) (m) 5 - 14
Area coverage (4 bar) (m) 6 - 17
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 450 x 136 x 86
Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220
Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220
Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220
Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Lawn
  • Medium to large areas
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia