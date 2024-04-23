Pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300

The pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300 is suitable watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. Covers up to 706 m2.

Pulse sprinkler, rotating sprinkler and sector sprinkler in one device: the pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300 is suitable for watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. The maximum watering area is 706 sq. m. The sprinkler can be easily connected to the garden hose and is compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.

Features and benefits
Adjustable spray angle
  • e.g. for watering under trees
Robust spike for uneven or sloping underground
  • Guaranteed stability and robustness
Specifications

Technical data

Water volume 18,5 l/min
Sprinkling diameter (2 bar) ≤ 25 m
Sprinkling diameter (4 bar) ≤ 30 m
Sprinkling area (2 bar) 490 m²
Sprinkling area (4 bar) 706 m²
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 52 x 113 x 212
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Lawn
  • Medium to large areas
