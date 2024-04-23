A robust 17-litre plastic container, a 4-metre cord and a 2-metre suction hose: The KWD 3 V-17/4/20/F is an energy-efficient entry-level device that offers impressive value for money. This wet and dry vacuum cleaner stands out from the crowd thanks to its compact and attractive design, as well as its excellent cleaning results on dry, fine or coarse dirt. The handle can be detached and accessories can be directly attached to the suction hose for ease of vacuuming, even in tight spaces. Additionally, the suction hose can be stored compactly and safely by hanging it on the device head and securing it on both sides. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work. Its other benefits include the practical blower function and the storage shelf on the device head, which is ideal for tools and small parts.