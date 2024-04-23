Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 3 V-17/4/20/F
The KWD 3 V-17/4/20/F wet and dry vacuum cleaner stands out on account of its 17-litre plastic container, a 4-metre cord and a 2-metre-long suction hose, as well as a compact hose storage system.
A robust 17-litre plastic container, a 4-metre cord and a 2-metre suction hose: The KWD 3 V-17/4/20/F is an energy-efficient entry-level device that offers impressive value for money. This wet and dry vacuum cleaner stands out from the crowd thanks to its compact and attractive design, as well as its excellent cleaning results on dry, fine or coarse dirt. The handle can be detached and accessories can be directly attached to the suction hose for ease of vacuuming, even in tight spaces. Additionally, the suction hose can be stored compactly and safely by hanging it on the device head and securing it on both sides. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work. Its other benefits include the practical blower function and the storage shelf on the device head, which is ideal for tools and small parts.
Features and benefits
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelfFor safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power* (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Black Device bumper Yellow Container Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 492
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Foam filter
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room