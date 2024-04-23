Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 3 V-17/4/20 Suc. Brush Kit
The KWD 3 V-17/4/20 with a suction brush kit for delicate surfaces offers a 17 l plastic container, 4 m cord, 2 m suction hose, one-piece cartridge filter and fleece filter bag.
The KWD 3 V-17/4/20 wet and dry vacuum cleaner with suction brush kit boasts a compact and appealing design, as well as an impressive price/performance ratio. The device is powerful and energy-efficient, with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. It comes with a robust 17 l plastic container, a 4 m cable, a 2 m suction hose, a removable handle, a clips floor nozzle, a one-piece cartridge filter, a fleece filter bag and a suction brush for delicate and textile surfaces. The blower function makes it possible to clean even spots where vacuuming is not possible. The handle can be detached and accessories can be directly attached to the suction hose for convenient cleaning, even in tight spaces. The hose is stored on the device head. This means the hose is be stored compactly and securely. While screws and nails can be placed on the device head during work breaks, the parking position provided on the bumper also allows the tubes and floor nozzle to be stored. Other features: a rotary switch for switching the device on and off, a Pull & Push locking system for easy closing and opening of the container and an ergonomic carrying handle which means the device can be transported conveniently.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power* (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Black Device bumper Yellow Container Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 492
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction brush with soft bristles
- Suction brush with hard bristles
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Cartridge filter: one-piece
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room