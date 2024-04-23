Want the full functionality of a wet and dry vacuum cleaner without having to rely on mains power? No problem for the battery entry-level wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery Set with its compact, portable design. The battery included in the set provides a run time of 10 minutes and uses Real Time Technology to show the battery status on the integrated LCD display at all times. A robust, shock-proof plastic container with a seven-litre capacity. Thanks to the cartridge filter, it's easy to vacuum up dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. A flow-optimised suction hose and the special accessories for cleaning car interiors, such as the crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle, ensure that dirt is completely removed. Accessories can be conveniently tidied away when taking a break from work or for storage. Further equipment features: blower function, "Pull & Push" locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and practical accessory and hose storage with rubber band. Thanks to its compatibility with the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform, the battery can also be used in other devices on this platform.