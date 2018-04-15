Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18
15 l stainless steel container combined with 4 m cable, 1.8 m suction hose and blower function – gives the super-powerful and efficient WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18 wet and dry vacuum cleaner.
The WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18 impresses with its compact design, excellent suction power and energy efficiency – with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. This device achieves top cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust 15-litre stainless steel container, a 4-metre cable and a 1.8-metre suction hose with a straight handle, a clips floor nozzle, foam filter and a fleece filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function that can be used to clean in places where vacuuming is difficult, and more besides. The storage surface on top of the device is used for safely storing tools and small parts, such as screws and nails. Tubes and floor nozzles can also be packed away quickly and conveniently in the parking position provided on the bumper. In addition, the device boasts space-saving storage, easy accessory storage, the Pull & Push locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle, which makes it comfortable to carry.
Features and benefits
Practical accessory storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. Compact device storage.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bagTriple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material. For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power* (W)
|220
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 220
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 43
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|353 x 328 x 431
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.8 m
- Suction hose type: with straight handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Foam filter
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room