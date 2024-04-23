Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3-18 S Battery Set
The battery-operated 18 V WD 3-18 S wet and dry vacuum cleaner battery set offers maximum flexibility thanks to its 17-litre stainless steel container, 2-metre suction hose, blower function and single-part cartridge filter.
More freedom of movement, greater flexibility: the battery-powered WD 3-18 S wet and dry vacuum cleaner battery set runs on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform and is ready to use in no time. The device perfectly combines a 2-metre long suction hose and clips floor nozzle and can remove wet, fine or coarse dirt in no time at all. The device is also equipped with a robust and shock-resistant 17-litre stainless steel container, single-part cartridge filter as well as a fleece filter bag. The suction hose storage is space-saving; simply hang it securely on the device head. Further features include the practical blower function for areas where vacuuming is not possible, the storage shelf for tools and small items, the rotary switch to easily turn the device on and off, the ergonomically formed carrying handle as well as the "Pull & Push" locking system that allows the container to be easily opened and closed. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work. The scope of supply includes the 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power battery and a battery charger.
Features and benefits
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryMakes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform.
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical accessory storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. Compact device storage.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|270
|Suction Power (W)
|75
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 110
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 30
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|5
|Runtime per battery charging (min)
|approx. 20 (5,0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|585
|Charging current (A)
|0,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|72
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|353 x 328 x 488
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Cartridge filter: one-piece
- Crevice nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Intelligent display: integrated in the battery
- Blower function
- Parking position
- Folding carrying handle
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden shed
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Garage
- Cellar
- Entrance area
- Hobby room