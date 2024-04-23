Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Battery Premium

The premium version of the battery powered WD 3 Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform is equipped with a 17 l stainless steel container. Battery available separately.

The WD 3 Battery Premium battery powered wet and dry vacuum cleaner offers more than just maximum freedom of movement during vacuuming – it has a whole range of advantages to impress you with. These include an extremely stable stainless steel container with a capacity of 17 litres. A cartridge filter which makes vacuuming both dry and wet dirt incredibly easy without having to change the filter. The detachable handle for attaching accessories directly to the flow-optimised suction hose. A clips floor nozzle including mixed insert for perfect dirt pick-up. A run time of 15 or 30 minutes with the Battery Power 36/25 or Battery Power 36/50 lithium-ion exchangeable battery (batteries not included in the scope of supply). And a parking position for the suction tube and floor nozzle. Additional extras include the blower function, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and extremely practical accessory storage. As especially practical feature is that, thanks to compatibility with the battery platform, the batteries from other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power devices can be used in the WD 3 Battery Premium too.

Features and benefits
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Battery Premium: 36 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery
36 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery
Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices in the 36 V Battery Power platform.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Battery Premium: Special cartridge filter
Special cartridge filter
For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Battery Premium: Practical blower function
Practical blower function
Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, from a gravel bed, for example.
floor nozzle and suction hose
  • For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
  • For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Removable handle
  • Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
  • For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical parking position
  • Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical accessory storage
  • Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
  • For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
  • Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Large transport rolls
  • For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Rated input power (W) 300
Suction Power (W) 80
Vacuum (mbar) max. 110
Air flow (l/s) max. 40
Container capacity (l) 17
Container material Stainless steel
Colour component Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
Standard accessory ID (mm) 35
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V) 18
Performance per battery charge (m²) approx. 70 (2,5 Ah) / approx. 140 (5,0 Ah)
Runtime per battery charging (min) approx. 15 (2,5 Ah) / approx. 30 (5,0 Ah)
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 70
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 5,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8,6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 388 x 340 x 525

Scope of supply

  • Variant: Battery and charger not included
  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Suction hose type: with curved handle
  • Suction hose material: Plastic
  • Removable handle
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
  • Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
  • Cartridge filter: one-piece
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Blower function
  • Parking position
  • Accessory storage on the device
  • Sturdy bumper
  • Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Battery Premium
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Battery Premium
Videos
Application areas
  • Terrace
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Garden shed
  • Vehicle interior
  • Liquids
  • Workshop
  • Garage
  • Cellar
  • Entrance area
  • Hobby room
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia