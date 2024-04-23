Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Battery Premium
The premium version of the battery powered WD 3 Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform is equipped with a 17 l stainless steel container. Battery available separately.
The WD 3 Battery Premium battery powered wet and dry vacuum cleaner offers more than just maximum freedom of movement during vacuuming – it has a whole range of advantages to impress you with. These include an extremely stable stainless steel container with a capacity of 17 litres. A cartridge filter which makes vacuuming both dry and wet dirt incredibly easy without having to change the filter. The detachable handle for attaching accessories directly to the flow-optimised suction hose. A clips floor nozzle including mixed insert for perfect dirt pick-up. A run time of 15 or 30 minutes with the Battery Power 36/25 or Battery Power 36/50 lithium-ion exchangeable battery (batteries not included in the scope of supply). And a parking position for the suction tube and floor nozzle. Additional extras include the blower function, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and extremely practical accessory storage. As especially practical feature is that, thanks to compatibility with the battery platform, the batteries from other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power devices can be used in the WD 3 Battery Premium too.
Features and benefits
36 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryMakes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices in the 36 V Battery Power platform.
Special cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, from a gravel bed, for example.
floor nozzle and suction hose
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Large transport rolls
- For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|300
|Suction Power (W)
|80
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 110
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 40
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 70 (2,5 Ah) / approx. 140 (5,0 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (min)
|approx. 15 (2,5 Ah) / approx. 30 (5,0 Ah)
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|388 x 340 x 525
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Cartridge filter: one-piece
- Crevice nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Blower function
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden shed
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Garage
- Cellar
- Entrance area
- Hobby room