The WD 3 Battery Premium battery powered wet and dry vacuum cleaner offers more than just maximum freedom of movement during vacuuming – it has a whole range of advantages to impress you with. These include an extremely stable stainless steel container with a capacity of 17 litres. A cartridge filter which makes vacuuming both dry and wet dirt incredibly easy without having to change the filter. The detachable handle for attaching accessories directly to the flow-optimised suction hose. A clips floor nozzle including mixed insert for perfect dirt pick-up. A run time of 15 or 30 minutes with the Battery Power 36/25 or Battery Power 36/50 lithium-ion exchangeable battery (batteries not included in the scope of supply). And a parking position for the suction tube and floor nozzle. Additional extras include the blower function, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and extremely practical accessory storage. As especially practical feature is that, thanks to compatibility with the battery platform, the batteries from other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power devices can be used in the WD 3 Battery Premium too.