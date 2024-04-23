Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Battery Premium Set
No cord, but a battery, 17 l stainless steel container and accessories for greater flexibility: this is the WD 3 Battery Premium Set battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner from the 36 V Battery Power battery platform.
The battery with a run time of 15 minutes is already included in the WD 3 Battery Premium Set – so you can get straight to work. The battery status is shown on the battery's LCD display at all times while you work. The Premium variant of the battery powered and powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner contains a robust and impact-resistant stainless steel container. It provides the full functionality of a wet and dry vacuum cleaner without the need for a power supply. The flow-optimised suction hose and the smart clips floor nozzle with mixed insert improve dirt pick-up and guarantee perfect cleanliness. Thanks to the cartridge filter, dry and wet dirt can be easily vacuumed up without having to change the filter. Also included: blower function, detachable handle for direct accessory attachment, parking position for the suction tube and floor nozzle, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and extremely practical accessory storage. The WD 3 Battery Premium Set is part of the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform, meaning that its battery can also be used in other 36 V battery platform devices – for greater flexibility.
Features and benefits
36 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryMakes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices in the 36 V Battery Power platform.
Special cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, from a gravel bed, for example.
floor nozzle and suction hose
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Large transport rolls
- For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|300
|Suction Power (W)
|80
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 110
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 40
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 70 (2,5 Ah) / approx. 140 (5,0 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (min)
|approx. 15 (2,5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|315
|Charging current (A)
|0,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|388 x 340 x 525
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger included
- Battery: 36 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Cartridge filter: one-piece
- Crevice nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Intelligent display: integrated in the battery
- Blower function
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden shed
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Garage
- Cellar
- Entrance area
- Hobby room