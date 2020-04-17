The WD 3 P S V-17/4/20 Workshop wet and dry vacuum cleaner with robust 17-litre stainless steel container provides excellent suction and is energy-efficient and compact – all at a rated input power of only 1,000 watts. The special vacuum cleaner for home workshops impresses with 2-metre suction hose, 4-metre cable, 2 plastic tubes, crevice nozzle, thin tool hose, tool adapter and suction brush with soft bristles. Another practical features is the integrated power outlet that can be used to connect power tools directly to the vacuum cleaner. When these are connected, the vacuum cleaner is switched on or off via the connected power tool. The device also has a 1-piece cartridge filter, fleece filter bag and Clips floor nozzle for quick and deep cleaning of the floor. This allows you to remove fine and coarse dirt in an instant. More sensitive surfaces can also be vacuumed easily with the suction brush. The removable handle allows the nozzle to be attached directly to the suction hose, thus enabling effortless work in confined spaces. Wherever vacuuming is not possible, the helpful blower function can be used to remove the dirt instead.