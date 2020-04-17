Compared to the standard device, the WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Extension wet and dry vacuum cleaner also has a 1.5-metre long extension hose and a total of 3 fleece filter bags. The device with rated input power of only 1,000 watts comes with clips floor nozzle, a robust 17-litre plastic container, 4-metre cable, 2-metre suction hose, removable handle and cartridge filter as standard – for optimum cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off function adds convenience when working with power tools. The suction hose can be stored safely by hanging it on the device head, thus also enabling space-saving storage. Other features: practical blower function, storage surface on top of the device for small parts, cable hook, ergonomic carrying handle, rotary switch for switching the device on and off with ease and Pull & Push locking system to simplify opening and closing the container. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be removed and the accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose.