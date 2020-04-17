Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Workshop
The WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Workshop is characterised by a 17 l plastic container, 4 m cable, 2 m hose, power outlet with automatic on/off switch and special accessories for the hobby workshop.
The WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Workshop wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides excellent suction and is energy-efficient and compact – all at a rated input power of only 1,000 watts. The special vacuum cleaner for home workshops impresses with a 2-metre suction hose, 4-metre cable, two plastic tubes, clips floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, thin tool hose, tool adapter and suction brush with soft bristles. Another practical features is the integrated power outlet that can be used to connect power tools directly to the vacuum cleaner. When these are connected, the vacuum cleaner is switched on or off via the connected power tool. The device also has a robust 17-litre plastic container, fleece filter bag and clips floor nozzle for quick and thorough floor cleaning. This allows you to remove fine and coarse dirt in an instant. More sensitive surfaces can also be vacuumed easily with the suction brush. The removable handle allows the nozzle to be attached directly to the suction hose, thus enabling effortless work in confined spaces. Wherever vacuuming is not possible, the helpful blower function can be used to remove the dirt instead.
Features and benefits
Special accessories for workbench cleaningFast and thorough workbench vacuuming using a suction brush with soft bristles. Gentle on surfaces and therefore suitable for sensitive areas.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Suction Power* (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Device bumper Yellow Container Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 492
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Flexible suction hose: 1 m, 35 mm
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Suction brush with soft bristles
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Cartridge filter: one-piece
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Cellar
- Liquids