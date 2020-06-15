Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 S V-15/6/20 Home
Perfect for cleaning around the home: The WD 3 S V-15/6/20 Home wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a 15 l stainless steel container, 6 m cord, 2 m suction hose, 3 fleece filters and special accessories.
The WD 3 S V-15/6/20 Home wet and dry vacuum cleaner with its low rated input power of just 1,000 watts is ideal for any household. Its special accessories and filter system make it ideal for vacuuming up dry dirt as well as water and broken glass. The vacuum cleaner impresses with its robust 15-litre stainless steel container, 6-metre cable and 2-metre suction hose with removable handle for added convenience when vacuuming in tight spaces. Other features include the switchable floor nozzle for thorough cleaning of carpets and hard floors, the upholstery nozzle for gentle cleaning of upholstered furniture, three fleece filter bags, suction hose storage and storage area on top of the device, practical blower function, rotary switch for switching the device on and off easily, a Pull & Push locking system for easy opening and closing of the container and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle. What’s more, the tubes and floor nozzle can be packed away quickly and conveniently in the parking position provided on the bumper.
Features and benefits
Special accessories for cleaning different floor coverings and upholstered furnitureAchieves optimal cleaning results. For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Special filter systemFor vacuuming dry dirt, water and glass shards. For various tasks around the home. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power* (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|353 x 328 x 458
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Dry vacuum nozzle: Can be switched for carpet and hard floors
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 3 Piece(s)
- Cartridge filter: one-piece
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Carpeted floors
- Hard floors
- Upholstery
- Upholstered furniture
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Liquids