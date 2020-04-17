The WD 3 S V-17/4/20 + 4 FB wet and dry vacuum cleaner with rated input power of only 1,000 watts comes with four extra fleece filter bags in addition to the one fleece filter bag supplied ordinarily. The device also features a Clips floor nozzle, robust 17 litre stainless steel container, 4-metre cable, 2-metre suction hose, removable handle, cartridge filter and fleece filter bag, thus allowing optimal cleaning results to be achieved for dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The 1-piece cartridge filter enables convenient vacuuming of dry and wet dirt, without having to change the filter. Other features: removable handle for added convenience when vacuuming in confined spaces, space-saving and secure storage of suction hose, practical blower function, storage area on device head for tool and small parts, cable hook, ergonomic carrying handle, rotary switch for switching the device on and off with ease, and Pull & Push locking system for simplifying the opening and closing of the container. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be removed and the accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose. Another clever feature is the surface on top of the device for storing small parts.