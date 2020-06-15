The WD 3 V-15/6/20 is powerful and energy-efficient with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The device, suction hose and Clips floor nozzle are optimally coordinated for superb cleaning results in the case of dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its compact design and robust 15-litre plastic container, 6-metre cable, 2-metre suction hose and fleece filter bag. The one-piece cartridge filter means both wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without having to change the filter. The blower function is useful for cleaning hard-to-reach areas. The hose can be neatly packed away to save space by hanging it on the device head. The cable can be stored on the cable hook, tubes and floors nozzles on the bumper. The Pull & Push locking system enables easy opening and closing of the container. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be detached and accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose. Another clever feature is that tools and small parts such as screws can be stored on the surface on top of the device. The carrying handle is ergonomically shaped.