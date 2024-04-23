The WD 3 V-17/4/35 wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a powerful and energy-efficient entry-level device with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The device, the suction hose and the clips floor nozzle are perfectly matched to each other to deliver perfect cleaning results, whether for dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The vacuum cleaner boasts an additional car nozzle for effortlessly cleaning textile surfaces and an extra-long crevice nozzle for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, including crevices in the centre console. It also impresses with a compact and appealing design and an impact-resistant 17 l plastic container. The device is supplied with a 4 m cable, 3.5 m suction hose with a removable handle, a clips floor nozzle, cartridge filter and fleece filter bag as standard. The handle can be detached and accessories can be directly attached to the suction hose for ease of vacuuming, even in tight spaces. The hose is stored on the device head by hanging it on either side of the head. Other features: a rotary switch for switching the device on and off, a Pull & Push locking system for easy closing and opening of the container and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle.