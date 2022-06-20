Super-powerful suction at a rated input power of just 1,000 watts: the WD 4 S V-20/6/22 Car wet and dry vacuum cleaner.Supplied with special accessories, it is the ideal device for perfectly cleaning car interiors. Whether tackling delicate surfaces such as the car dashboard, heavily soiled areas such as the footwell, large areas such as the boot or narrow gaps between the seats – any part of the vehicle interior can be cleaned thoroughly thanks to its special nozzles. The removable handle makes it possible to attach the various nozzles directly to the suction hose, ensuring that work is effortless even in confined spaces. The vacuum cleaner also comes with a robust 20-litre stainless steel container, a 6-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The flat pleated filter is particularly suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. And it goes without saying that the vacuum cleaner is supplied with other familiar equipment features from the tried and tested Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner range.