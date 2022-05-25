Ultra-powerful suction and energy efficiency: the WD 5 P S V-25/5/22 wet and dry vacuum cleaner achieves the best possible cleaning results at a rated input power of just 1,100 watts – whether on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The device comes with a robust 25-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. Power tools can be easily connected to the power outlet with automatic on/off switch. Dirt that is a result of sawing or sanding is suctioned away directly. The rotary switch can be used to adjust the suction power as required. Thanks to the patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The filter cleaning button can be pressed to quickly and efficiently clean the filter. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be secured at the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work.