The WD 5 P V-25/8/35 Car wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides strong yet efficient suction with a rated input power of just 1,100 watts. The device features a robust 3.5-metre suction hose, 2 plastic tubes, switchable floor nozzle, a robust 25-litre plastic container, an 8-metre cable and a fleece filter bag. What sets the device apart is its extensive range of accessories for vehicle interior cleaning: the car nozzle, the extra-long crevice nozzle and the suction brush with hard and soft bristles ensure excellent cleaning results on delicate surfaces, heavily soiled areas, large areas and hard-to-reach spaces – all in next to no time. Other features: switchable floor nozzle, integrated power outlet, rotary switch with power control, flat pleated filter and patented filter removal system that takes only seconds to operate. Wherever vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. This can also be packed away neatly by hanging it on the device head and clipping it on either side. The storage surface on the device head is ideal for storing tools and small parts. The 3-in-1 carrying handle makes it easy to open, close and empty the container.