Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 P V-25/8/35 Car
For thorough cleaning in vehicle interiors: With its 25-l plastic container and specialist nozzles, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides excellent suction while remaining energy-efficient.
The WD 5 P V-25/8/35 Car wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides strong yet efficient suction with a rated input power of just 1,100 watts. The device features a robust 3.5-metre suction hose, 2 plastic tubes, switchable floor nozzle, a robust 25-litre plastic container, an 8-metre cable and a fleece filter bag. What sets the device apart is its extensive range of accessories for vehicle interior cleaning: the car nozzle, the extra-long crevice nozzle and the suction brush with hard and soft bristles ensure excellent cleaning results on delicate surfaces, heavily soiled areas, large areas and hard-to-reach spaces – all in next to no time. Other features: switchable floor nozzle, integrated power outlet, rotary switch with power control, flat pleated filter and patented filter removal system that takes only seconds to operate. Wherever vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. This can also be packed away neatly by hanging it on the device head and clipping it on either side. The storage surface on the device head is ideal for storing tools and small parts. The 3-in-1 carrying handle makes it easy to open, close and empty the container.
Features and benefits
Special accessories for interior car cleaningFor the best cleaning results on sensitive surfaces, large surfaces and in narrow gaps. For optimal removal of fine and stubborn dirt.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Outstanding filter cleaningStrong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technology
- Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt.
- For wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Suction Power* (W)
|280
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 70
|Container capacity (l)
|25
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Container Yellow Device head Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|8
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 653
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 3.5 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 mm
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Extra long crevice nozzle (350 mm)
- Car nozzle
- Suction brush with soft bristles
- Suction brush with hard bristles
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Flat pleated filter: in removable filter box
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Car trunk
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Cellar