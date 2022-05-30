Extreme suction power and energy efficiency – all at a rated input power of just 1,100 watts: the WD 5 S V-30/5/22 wet and dry vacuum cleaner – which comes with a 30-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose and a switchable floor nozzle – guarantees excellent cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The flat pleated filter is particularly suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. When the filter is contaminated, it can be quickly and efficiently cleaned using the integrated filter cleaning function. The removable handle with electrostatic protection provides the option of attaching various nozzles directly to the suction hose. This is particularly advantageous for vacuuming in confined spaces. The suction hose can be safely hung on the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work. Large quantities of water can be conveniently emptied via the drain screw.