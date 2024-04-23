Carpet cleaner BRC 40/22 C

Compact BRC 40/22 C carpet cleaner for economic and rapid spray extraction or intermediate cleaning of carpeted surfaces of between 250 and 1,000 m².

Compared to conventional spray extraction machines, the BRC 40/22 C carpet cleaner allows you to work up to 30% faster with guaranteed deep cleaning. This is facilitated by its easy manoeuvrability and the principle of always working in a forward direction so as to avoid unnecessary empty runs. In the meantime, an integrated sweep bin reliably collects particles lying on the surface, such as hair or loose carpet fibres. The device is ideal for deep carpet cleaning on small and medium-sized surfaces of up to 1,000 m² and can be used flexibly for spray extraction or for intermediate carpet cleaning. When using the iCapsol cleaner RM 768, which we recommend for intermediate cleaning, the drying time of the carpet is reduced to about half an hour, making it the ideal cleaning method for high-traffic carpet surfaces. Moreover, the cleaning head, which is equipped with a carpet cleaning brushand can be rotated with the steering wheel, simplifies and accelerates the cleaning of very hard-to-reach surfaces even more significantly.

Features and benefits
Carpet cleaner BRC 40/22 C: 200° rotatable cleaning head
200° rotatable cleaning head
A carpet roller brush supports thorough cleaning. Extremely easy to manoeuvre even on cluttered surfaces.
Carpet cleaner BRC 40/22 C: For deep and intermediate carpet cleaning
For deep and intermediate carpet cleaning
For both deep cleaning and intermediate cleaning applications on carpets. Deep cleaning of carpets with the cleaning roller supports cleaning of carpet fibres.
Carpet cleaner BRC 40/22 C: Optional hand nozzle
Optional hand nozzle
For cleaning corners or for spray extraction of chairs and cushions.
Integrated sweep bin
  • Reliably collects loose carpet fibres, hair and other particles lying on the surface.
  • Reduces squeegee blockages, thus reducing service costs.
Forwards working direction only
  • Prevention of unnecessary empty runs.
  • Up to 30% higher area performance than conventional spray extraction machines.
Specifications

Technical data

Area performance (deep cleaning / intermediate cleaning iCapsol) (m²/h) 500 / 900
Air flow (l/s) 47
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 290 / 29
Spray pressure for intermediate cleaning (bar) 3,5
Spray pressure for deep cleaning (bar) 7
Spray rate for intermediate cleaning (l/min) 0,38
Spray rate for deep cleaning (l/min) 2,5
Working width, vacuuming (cm) 48
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 22 / 19
Turbine capacity (W) 1200
Motor rating of brush motor (W) 400
Weight without accessories (kg) 44,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 50,5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 889 x 470 x 1118

Scope of supply

  • Number of rollers: 1 Piece(s)
  • Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Work direction: Forwards
  • iCapsol mode
Videos
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia