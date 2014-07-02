Carpet cleaner BRC 45/45 C
Compact carpet cleaning machine for the deep and intermediate cleaning of medium-sized areas from 350 up to 1000 m². Forward and reverse cleaning direction with 2 contra-rotating roller brushes for fibre-deep cleanliness.
With the BRC 45/45 C Ep both the quick intermediate cleaning of carpets using the I-Capsolation method and fibre-deep carpet cleaning in the spray-ex method are possible.The BRC 45/45 C Ep can also be used flexibly for selective stain removal. It reliably removes the dirt and freshens up the carpet. After the intermediate cleaning the carpet is already dry and walkable again after 20 minutes. Thanks to the compact design of the machine, it can also be used in public areas. With an area performance of up to 800 m² for the intermediate cleaning and up to 350 m² for deep cleaning, the BRC 45/45 C Ep is perfect for larger areas.
Features and benefits
Floating brush head with contra-rotating roller brushes
- Two roller brushes for high cleaning performance.
- Simultaneously cleans deep into the pile from two sides.
- Ensures uniform floor contact also on uneven surfaces.
Working direction, forwards or backwards
- Working direction adjustable to carpet.
- Cleaning direction selectable by folding push handle.
- Ergonomic working position for carpet cleaning – forwards and backwards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance (deep cleaning / intermediate cleaning iCapsol) (m²/h)
|350 / 1000
|Air flow (l/s)
|45
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|300 / 30
|Spray pressure for intermediate cleaning (bar)
|3,5
|Spray pressure for deep cleaning (bar)
|7
|Spray rate for intermediate cleaning (l/min)
|0,7
|Spray rate for deep cleaning (l/min)
|3,2
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|450
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|45 / 38
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1100
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|600
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|75
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1029 x 559 x 1092
Scope of supply
- Number of rollers: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Work direction: Forward or backwards
- iCapsol mode