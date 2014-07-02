With the BRC 45/45 C Ep both the quick intermediate cleaning of carpets using the I-Capsolation method and fibre-deep carpet cleaning in the spray-ex method are possible.The BRC 45/45 C Ep can also be used flexibly for selective stain removal. It reliably removes the dirt and freshens up the carpet. After the intermediate cleaning the carpet is already dry and walkable again after 20 minutes. Thanks to the compact design of the machine, it can also be used in public areas. With an area performance of up to 800 m² for the intermediate cleaning and up to 350 m² for deep cleaning, the BRC 45/45 C Ep is perfect for larger areas.