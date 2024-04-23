The high-performance Puzzi 30/4 E spray extraction machine with just 66 dB(A) is the quietest wet vacuum cleaner of its kind. The machine is fitted with a 30-litre fresh water tank and allows uninterrupted cleaning of large areas. The area performance is even higher thanks to the integrated socket for the PW 30/1. The practical upright concept guarantees ergonomic and space-saving work despite large volumes. The machine features integrated heating elements for optional heating of the fresh water tank. This allows the fresh water to be kept at a constant temperature – for first-class cleaning results.