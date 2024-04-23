Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/4 E

The quietest wet vacuum of its kind: Puzzi 30/4 E with 66 dB(A). For cleaning larger carpets. Ergonomic upright concept. Integrated heating elements (optional fresh water tank heating).

The high-performance Puzzi 30/4 E spray extraction machine with just 66 dB(A) is the quietest wet vacuum cleaner of its kind. The machine is fitted with a 30-litre fresh water tank and allows uninterrupted cleaning of large areas. The area performance is even higher thanks to the integrated socket for the PW 30/1. The practical upright concept guarantees ergonomic and space-saving work despite large volumes. The machine features integrated heating elements for optional heating of the fresh water tank. This allows the fresh water to be kept at a constant temperature – for first-class cleaning results.

Features and benefits
Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/4 E: Extremely quiet
Extremely quiet
Just 66 dB(A).
Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/4 E: Large tank volume
Large tank volume
Cleaning of large areas.
Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/4 E: Power outlet for PW 30
Power outlet for PW 30
Excellent cleaning results and mechanical treatment of the pile.
Removable dirty water tank
  • The container can be removed for emptying.
Large transport wheels
Large tank volume
Good suction
High cleaning performance
Height-adjustable handle
Specifications

Technical data

Max. area performance (m²/h) 60 - 75
Air flow (l/s) 74
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25,4
Spray volume (l/min) 3
Spray pressure (bar) 4
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l) 30 / 15
Turbine capacity (W) 1200
Pump capacity (W) 70
Supply voltage (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 28
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 580 x 460 x 930

Scope of supply

  • Socket for Professional washing head: PW 30/1
  • Spray/suction hose: 4 m
  • Spray/suction gun

Equipment

  • Nozzle mouthpiece: Floor nozzle, Yellow
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Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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