Thanks to its excellent back suction performance, the professional Puzzi 8/1 Adv spray extraction cleaner from Kärcher delivers excellent and hygienic cleaning results, as well as ensuring that textile surfaces can be used again quickly. For this purpose, the spray extraction machine sprays the cleaning solution deep into the textile fibres, then removes it again with the dislodged dirt, making it perfect for cleaning upholstery, carpets and other textile surfaces. Its robust, compact design ensures a long lifetime and thus high cost-effectiveness – ideal for building service contractors, the hotel and hospitality sector or for cleaning vehicle interiors. The appliance lid, upholstery nozzle and floor nozzle are transparent for a better view of the dirty water. An inspection window on the handle further increases the monitoring options. The low weight of the Puzzi 8/1 Adv and an ergonomic carrying handle allow it to be transported with one hand. Large push-buttons that can be operated by hand or foot also increase convenience for the user.