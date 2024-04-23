Battery spray extraction machines Puzzi 9/1 Bp
For maximum manoeuvrability when deep cleaning upholstery: Our robust Puzzi 9/1 Bp cordless spray extraction cleaner with extra-short upholstery nozzle and much more besides.
The only one of its kind in the world, with robust durability and cordless flexibility: Our Puzzi 9/1 Bp cordless spray extraction cleaner. As the only battery powered professional spray extraction machine on the market, this Puzzi never fails to impress with its exceptional performance and maximum freedom of movement when cleaning upholstery and textile areas in any industry, be it hotels or hospitality, vehicle valeting or building cleaning operations. Despite its power, this Puzzi is extremely quiet, making it ideal for use in public areas: plus its ergonomically designed handle means it can easily be carried around one-handed. For best fibre-deep cleaning results, the cleaning solution is pressurised and sprayed deep into the textile fibres, then sucked back up together with the loosened dirt. Supplied as standard: Extra-short upholstery nozzle, spray vacuum hose, 2-in-1 container for fresh water and dirty water, integrated accessory storage and much more. When ordering this machine version, please bear in mind that the powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the corresponding fast charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ 36V batteryCordless freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all machines from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform.
Durable, robust machine designLong service life ensures high efficiency. Robust and hard-wearing diaphragm pump. Two large buttons operated by hand or foot for convenience.
Ergonomically designed and extra-short upholstery nozzleIdeal for use in tight spaces (e.g. vehicle interiors). Ergonomic design. Comfortable handle and good to the touch.
Removable, smart 2-in-1 container
- Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank.
- Convenient and simple to remove dirty water.
- Quick-start illustration Puzzi 9/1 Bp for enhanced user safety.
Ergonomic carrying handle
- Convenient, one-handed transport.
- Conveniently well-balanced machine.
- Suction tube holder integrated in carrying handle for secure and convenient transport.
Integrated accessory storage
- All of the accessories can be stowed conveniently on the machine and are therefore always close at hand.
- Practical, built-in storage compartment for cleaning agent tabs.
- Safe storage, even during transport.
Low weight
- Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps.
- Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use.
- Lightweight entry-level machine.
Low operating noise
- Even suitable for cleaning in noise-sensitive areas and at night.
- Increases the user comfort.
- Very quiet machine for the entry-level segment.
2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
- The cleaning solution is sprayed deep into the fibres under pressure.
- Thorough extraction of cleaning solution and ingrained dirt.
- Quick drying.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Area performance (m²/h)
|12 - 18
|Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
|9 / 7
|Air flow (l/s)
|57
|Vacuum (kPa)
|15
|Spray volume (l/min)
|0,5
|Spray pressure (MPa)
|0,16 - 0,22
|Turbine capacity (W)
|550
|Pump capacity (W)
|4
|Rated input power (W)
|575
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Standard accessory ID ( )
|ID 32
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Runtime per battery charging (min)
|35 (7,5 Ah) / 27 (6,0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with fast charger 80%/100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|540 x 332 x 460
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
- Spray/suction hose: 2.5 m
- Motor protection filters
- Fresh water filter
- Short upholstery nozzle with handle
- Storage compartment for cleaning agent tabs
- Removable 2-in-1 container for fresh/dirty water
- Detergent: RM 760 tabs, 2 Tablets
Equipment
- Hose transport lock
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture
- For intermediate cleaning and targeted stain removal on carpets
- For cleaning all textile surfaces – including car interiors
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered car seats
- For targeted fibre-deep cleaning of smaller carpeted areas