Spray-extraction cleaner PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 30/4

Increases the area performance of our spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/4 by up to 35 percent and also improves the cleaning result: power washing head PW 30/1 with rotating roller brush.

Faster, deeper, better: quickly attached in place of the floor nozzle and ready for use immediately, the power washing head PW 30/1 for our spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/4 allows a significant intensification of the overall cleaning process and an increase of the area performance by up to 35 percent. The intelligent design allows the cleaning solution to be sprayed and brushed in with the rotating roller and then all the dirt is vacuumed - in one step!

Features and benefits
Spray-extraction cleaner PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 30/4: Rotating brushes
Rotating brushes
For intensifying the cleaning process and aligning the carpet fibres.
Spray-extraction cleaner PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 30/4: Improved cleaning performance
Improved cleaning performance
Increases the area performance by up to 35 percent.
Spray-extraction cleaner PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 30/4: Transparent viewing window
Transparent viewing window
Inspection window at washing head for continuous monitoring of return suction.
Easy operation
  • Fast and simple attachment in place of the floor nozzle.
  • The rotation of the roller brush facilitates work with the PW 30/1.
  • Easy start with toggle switch.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. area performance (m²/h) 70 - 110
Motor rating of brush motor (W) 60
Supply voltage (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 5,9
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 350 x 260 x 835
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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