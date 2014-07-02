Spray-extraction cleaner PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 30/4
Increases the area performance of our spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/4 by up to 35 percent and also improves the cleaning result: power washing head PW 30/1 with rotating roller brush.
Faster, deeper, better: quickly attached in place of the floor nozzle and ready for use immediately, the power washing head PW 30/1 for our spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/4 allows a significant intensification of the overall cleaning process and an increase of the area performance by up to 35 percent. The intelligent design allows the cleaning solution to be sprayed and brushed in with the rotating roller and then all the dirt is vacuumed - in one step!
Features and benefits
Rotating brushesFor intensifying the cleaning process and aligning the carpet fibres.
Improved cleaning performanceIncreases the area performance by up to 35 percent.
Transparent viewing windowInspection window at washing head for continuous monitoring of return suction.
Easy operation
- Fast and simple attachment in place of the floor nozzle.
- The rotation of the roller brush facilitates work with the PW 30/1.
- Easy start with toggle switch.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|70 - 110
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|60
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|350 x 260 x 835