Floor
Thanks to their great effectiveness, Kärcher FloorPro cleaning agents ensure effortless and time-saving floor cleaning. At the same time, cleaning machines and surfaces are optimally protected.
Stain removal
Thanks to their great effectiveness, Kärcher FloorPro cleaning agents ensure effortless and time-saving floor cleaning. At the same time, cleaning machines and surfaces are optimally protected.
Everyday cleaner
Can be used anywhere; for the maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant hard and resilient floors; extremely economical; streak-free cleaning; very low foaming; reliably dissolves oil, grease and mineral contamination; dries quickly
Intermediate cleaning and care / Spray Cleaner
Cleaning and care in one; removes heel marks and footprints; creates a high-coverage care film; anti-slip; dirt-repellent; abrasion-proof
Basic cleaning agents
Powerful deep cleaning; heavy contamination; removes even stubborn residue; highly efficient; easy removal of wax, etc.; low foaming; environmentally friendly; fresh scent
Care agents
Agent for the care and protection of hard and resilient floor coverings; Excellent coverage, adhesion, slip-resistance and abrasion-resistance; increased resistance; anti-slip, dirt-repellent, abrasion-proof; the floor is harder and more wear-resistant