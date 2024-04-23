SanitPro WC and Deep Cleaner CA 10 C eco!perform, 1l
EU EcoLabel-certified, ready-to-use toilet cleaning agent with viscous gel formula for very good adhesion to the inside of toilets and urinals.
Thanks to its viscous consistency, the SanitPro WC and Deep Cleaner CA 10 C eco!perform from Kärcher also adheres well to vertical surfaces of toilets and urinals, ensuring longer contact times and better cleaning results. The cleaning concentrate is used in undiluted form for manual maintenance cleaning in toilets and urinals and in diluted form on floors and surfaces. The functional cap makes it easy to use, the active-cleaning citric acid is highly effective and leaves a pleasant citrus fragrance. It removes mineral soiling such as lime residue, lime soap, urine scale and typical organic soiling in toilets as well as grease and soap residue quickly, reliably and, thanks to its sustainable formula, in an extremely eco-friendly way. Plus, the SanitPro WC and Deep Cleaner CA 10 C eco!perform is certified in accordance with the strict requirements of the EU Ecolabel and has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|12
|pH
|1,8
|Weight (kg)
|1,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|366 x 232 x 298
Product
- Effective deep cleaning agent for sanitary facilities
- Removes lime deposits and urine scale, soap residue, grease and heel marks
- With a gel formula for better adhesion to vertical surfaces
- Rinsed surfaces dry streak-free
- Gentle on materials
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Carries the European Ecolabel (EU Ecolabel)
- With easy-to-clean effect. Makes subsequent cleaning processes easier
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Sanitary facilities