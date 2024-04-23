Highly effective and visible: In addition to its extremely good cleaning performance, the alkaline rim cleaner CP 901 from Kärcher impresses with its clever yellow colouring, which offers the greatest visibility during application and thus enables optimal distribution on light alloy and steel rims. Common soiling such as burnt-on brake dust, tyre wear, winter salt or limescale are thus perfectly captured and removed as quickly as they are effectively. CP 901 is suitable for vehicle wash at self-service washing stations as well as for spray units and is 90 per cent biodegradable – surfactants contained in accordance with EEC 648/2004. The material-protecting rim cleaner does not attack uncoated concrete floors or steel wheel arches and offers a high yield with a cleaning performance of around 400 rims per litre.