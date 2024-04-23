VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic, 20l

High-cleaning, foam-intensive active foam for the effective removal of oil, grease and mineral contamination. VDA-compliant and gentle on surfaces and brushes.

Selected ingredients and a special formulation for gentle and intensive cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles at the same time: VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic from Kärcher. Suitable for use at self-service washing stations and in vehicle wash systems, the particularly foam-intensive active foam reliably and effectively removes grease, oil and mineral contamination from vehicle surfaces. RM 812 Classic can also be used as a brush shampoo. The voluminous, light-coloured foam supports the gliding properties of the brushes and thus protects the paintwork, while at the same time significantly reducing the resoiling of the brushes. In addition, the high-yield active foam is matched to subsequent wax products and thus prevents streaking, quickly separates oil/water in the oil separator and is VDA-compliant.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH 9
Weight (kg) 20,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 22,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 260 x 240 x 390
Product
  • Foam-intensive brush shampoo for car washing
  • Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
  • Creates a voluminous, bright and attractive foam
  • Helps the brushes to slide and therefore protects the vehicle surface
  • Significantly reduces the resoiling of the brushes
  • Is wax-compatible to prevent streaking on the surface of the paintwork
  • VDA-compliant
  • Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
  • NTA-free
VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic, 20l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Danger
  • H315 Causes skin irritation
  • H318 Causes serious eye damage
  • P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
  • P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
  • P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
  • P302 + P352b IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Commercial vehicle cleaning
  • Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
  • Cars
Accessories
INFORMATION
