VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic, 20l
High-cleaning, foam-intensive active foam for the effective removal of oil, grease and mineral contamination. VDA-compliant and gentle on surfaces and brushes.
Selected ingredients and a special formulation for gentle and intensive cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles at the same time: VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic from Kärcher. Suitable for use at self-service washing stations and in vehicle wash systems, the particularly foam-intensive active foam reliably and effectively removes grease, oil and mineral contamination from vehicle surfaces. RM 812 Classic can also be used as a brush shampoo. The voluminous, light-coloured foam supports the gliding properties of the brushes and thus protects the paintwork, while at the same time significantly reducing the resoiling of the brushes. In addition, the high-yield active foam is matched to subsequent wax products and thus prevents streaking, quickly separates oil/water in the oil separator and is VDA-compliant.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|9
|Weight (kg)
|20,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|260 x 240 x 390
Product
- Foam-intensive brush shampoo for car washing
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Creates a voluminous, bright and attractive foam
- Helps the brushes to slide and therefore protects the vehicle surface
- Significantly reduces the resoiling of the brushes
- Is wax-compatible to prevent streaking on the surface of the paintwork
- VDA-compliant
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
- P302 + P352b IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Commercial vehicle cleaning
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
- Cars