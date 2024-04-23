VehiclePro Active Foam Wash Nano RM 816 Classic, 20l
Wax-compatible, strong cleaning and VDA-compliant foam cleaner for vehicle wash systems. Prepares optimally for drying and is perfectly matched to our RM 832 Gloss Dryer Nano.
Our VehiclePro Active Foam Wash Nano RM 816 Classic is a high-cleaning active foam with lotus effect for cleaning cars in vehicle wash systems. RM 816 Classic effectively removes grease, oil and dirt caused by emissions as well as insect residue. The active foam prepares for drying, creates a nanostructured surface and is therefore perfectly matched to subsequent treatment with the VehiclePro Gloss Dryer Nano RM 832 Classic. Thanks to its wax compatibility, streaking on the lacquer surface is reliably prevented. In addition, the easily separable foam cleaner also supports brush sliding ability, thus protecting the paintwork, and significantly reduces resoiling of the brushes in the system, which means that it can also be used as a brush shampoo. Surfactants contained are biodegradable in accordance with the OECD.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|9
|Weight (kg)
|20,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 440
Product
- Effective brush shampoo based on nano technology
- Reliably removes grease, oil, dirt caused by emissions, and insects
- Creates a nanostructured surface for subsequent treatment with RM 832 Gloss Dryer NANO ASF
- Has a water-repellent effect itself
- Helps the brushes to slide and therefore protects the vehicle surface
- Significantly reduces the resoiling of the brushes
- Is wax-compatible to prevent streaking on the surface of the paintwork
- VDA-compliant
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280a Wear protective gloves / eye protection / face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P362 + P364 Take off contaminated clothing and wash it before reuse.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Commercial vehicle cleaning
- Cars