VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 Classic, 20l
VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 Classic: Quickly breaks up the water film and dries vehicles extremely economically. Also for soft and osmosis water. VDA-compliant.
Our VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 Classic is suitable for use with all water hardnesses for washing cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle washing systems. The efficient base dryer enables the water film to break up quickly and over a large area, thus ensuring very good drying results. 829 Classic. The agent is also VDA-compliant, free of mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons, and the surfactants it contains are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. The high yield of up to 70 cars per litre enables extremely economical use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|3
|Weight (kg)
|20,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Product
- Effective drying aid for use in vehicle washing systems
- Can also be used as a hot wax for vehicle protection
- Fast breaking up of the water film over a large area
- Excellent drying result
- Effective in all water hardnesses
- Particularly suitable for soft water or osmosis water
- Protects effectively for up to one month
- VDA-compliant
- NTA-free
- Free from mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning