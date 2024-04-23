VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894, 10l

VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894: For outstanding paintwork protection against the elements. With a special high-gloss effect and long-lasting preservation with minimal use. VDA-compliant.

VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894 from Kärcher is a highly concentrated, extremely economical and VDA-compliant wax care product for cars and commercial vehicles for use in vehicle and self-service wash systems. The effective wax creates a high-gloss preservative that protects the paint from harmful environmental influences for up to 8 subsequent washes. The special formulation results in a surface modification that enables better light reflection and therefore a permanently high-gloss care layer. In addition, the wax ensures excellent drying results due to its hydrophobic effects and, with a yield of around 100 cars per litre, also stands for maximum economy.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 10
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH 4
Weight (kg) 10,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10,7
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 287 x 150 x 329
Product
  • Effective wax for use in vehicle and self-service wash systems
  • Protects effectively for up to eight washes
  • Creates high-gloss preservative
  • Excellent drying result
  • Delivers a perfect drying result thanks to hydrophobic effect
  • The surface modification enables better light reflection for a long-lasting, high-gloss care layer
  • Highly concentrated
  • VDA-compliant
VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894, 10l
VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894, 10l
VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894, 10l
VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894, 10l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Danger
  • H315 Causes skin irritation
  • H318 Causes serious eye damage
  • H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
  • P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
  • P280a Wear protective gloves / eye protection / face protection.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
  • P362 + P364 Take off contaminated clothing and wash it before reuse.
  • P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Cars
  • Commercial vehicle cleaning
Accessories
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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