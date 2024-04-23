VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896 is the premium rim cleaner from Kärcher for effortless removal of the most stubborn dirt during vehicle wash. Suitable for use in vehicle wash systems, the highly concentrated cleaner from the Kärcher Klear!Line removes residues of brake dust, tyre wear, limescale and road salt quickly, reliably and highly effectively. The material-protecting premium product does not attack the coatings of aluminium and steel rims, uncoated concrete floors or steel wheel arches. In addition, VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896 with a cleaning performance of some 400 rims per litre is very economical and over 90 per cent biodegradable – surfactants in accordance with EEC 648/2004.