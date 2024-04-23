VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform with Nordic Swan certification: Environmentally friendly pre-spraying agent. Accelerates the softening and removal of oils, greases and insect residues.
Our VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform is certified according to the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, proving that maximum cleaning power and environmental compatibility can go hand in hand. That's because the surfactants it contains are biodegradable as defined in EEC 648/2004 and it quickly separates oil and water in the oil separator. The effective pre-spraying agent for prewashing cars and commercial vehicles helps to significantly improve the cleaning results of the subsequent cleaning steps by expanding and reliably loosening dirt caused by grease, oil, emissions and insects. VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform is suitable for use in vehicle wash systems and is very economical.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|11
|Weight (kg)
|21
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Product
- Effective pre-spraying agent for prewashing cars and commercial vehicles
- Expands and reliably loosens grease, oil, dirt caused by emissions, and insects
- This means the cleaning result of subsequent cleaning steps is significantly improved
- Cleaning action in all temperature ranges
- Rapidly effective
- Gentle on materials
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P234 Keep only in original packaging.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P390 Absorb spillage to prevent material damage.
- P406 Store in a corrosion resistant container / container with a resistant inner liner.
Application areas
- Car de-waxing
- Vehicle cleaning
- Car/engine wash
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles