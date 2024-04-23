Water

For fault-free operation of the systems and good conditioning results, we offer tried and tested treatment chemicals – optimised for each special use and type of system.

Kärcher Wastewater recycling

Wastewater recycling

Kärcher provides suitable treatment chemicals for consistent and trouble-free operation of the systems and excellent treatment results. The products support the formation of flakes which can be filtered out with ease and reduce the amount of bacteria in the treated reclaim water.

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Kärcher Water treatment

Water treatment

Products from Kärcher support the treatment process of WPC systems. They improve the quality of the raw water, extend the life spans of the membranes and prevent bacteria from returning to the treated drinking water.

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Kärcher
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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