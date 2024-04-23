Water treatment unit WPC 100 RO
The WPC 100 RO water treatment system can be combined with a water dispenser from the WPD range. The five-stage membrane filtration guarantees hygienically safe drinking water.
With the WPC 100 RO water treatment system, a reverse osmosis solution is now also available for our WPD range of water dispensers. The system can be integrated directly into the water dispenser and thereby enables the use of WPD devices in regions which do not have access to drinkable tap water. Installation directly below the sink unit is also possible – either in combination with a water dispenser or as a standalone solution. A separate storage tank, however, is not needed. The WPC 100 RO also operates extremely efficiently, as it produces around 70 percent less waste water in comparison with competing products.
Features and benefits
Optional integration into a water dispenser from the WPD range
- Makes it possible to use WPD water dispensers even in regions without drinkable tap water.
- Reverse osmosis solution for integration in the WPD machine range.
- Pure drinking water where it is required.
Can be installed directly in the cupboard under the sink
- For hygienically safe drinking water that can be used both for drinking and cooking.
- Easy and intuitive operation.
- Available either in combination with a water dispenser or as a standalone solution.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 110 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Water inlet pressure (MPa/bar)
|0,1 - 0,3 / 1 - 3
|Connected load (W)
|80
|Filter capacity (l/h)
|up to 100
|Max. inlet temperature (°C)
|5 - max. 38
|Colour
|White
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|372 x 240 x 530
Scope of supply
- Reverse osmosis
- Active carbon filter
- Polypropylene filters (PP)
- Granular active carbon filters
- Active carbon filter blocks
- Reverse osmosis membranes: 2 Piece(s)